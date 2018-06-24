Five youths have been arrested after leading police and the Eagle helicopter on a 45-minute pursuit in a stolen car.

The youngest In the vehicle was 13-years-old.



Police tried to stop the driver on River Road in Hamilton at about 11.40pm last night, but the car instead fled, heading north on to the Waikato Expressway, Senior Sergeant Will Loughrin said.

He said the Police Eagle helicopter soon took over tracking the vehicle, "at which

point the pursuit was abandoned".

The car, which had been stolen from Auckland, was eventually stopped near Ararimu at about 12.25am this morning after hitting road spikes laid by police.

The five males in the car were taken to Manukau in Auckland.

One is a 16-year-old from Hamilton, the others are aged 13, 15, 17 and 21

years and from Auckland.

Loughrin said police were likely to press charges.