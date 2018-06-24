National leader Simon Bridges says comments he made about the Prime Minister's new daughter were lighthearted and needed to be heard in context.

Bridges was asked about the comments he made during an interview on Radio Hauraki last week during his morning media interviews today.

"I think it was an incredibly lighthearted interview," Bridges told RNZ today.

"I would encourage people who want to ... to go and listen to the interview in full and in context to understand what was going on there."

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

During last week's interview, Hosts Matt Heath and Jeremy Wells asked if Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's and Clarke Gayford's baby should be considered gender fluid in the current climate.

"She should be going to school like in boy's clothes right," Bridges responded.

Asked if baby Neve might ever vote National, Bridges said: "Just because there's pinko ideas in the parents it doesn't mean the baby's taking those on board."

Bridges today wished the family the best.

"I am a father of three young children myself. My youngest, a girl, is 6 months old. This is a really special time for this family and I hope they can enjoy it and have time out to bond with their little one."

Related articles:

ENTERTAINMENT

Ardern baby could vote National: Simon Bridges

22 Jun, 2018 12:24pm
2 minutes to read
NEW ZEALAND

Heather du Plessis-Allan: It's not hip to be square

24 Jun, 2018 5:00am
4 minutes to read
NEW ZEALAND

Live: New parents' advice for Jacinda, Clarke

21 Jun, 2018 2:40pm
9 minutes to read
NEW ZEALAND

Politicians send best wishes for PM, baby

21 Jun, 2018 6:42pm
4 minutes to read