National leader Simon Bridges says comments he made about the Prime Minister's new daughter were lighthearted and needed to be heard in context.

Bridges was asked about the comments he made during an interview on Radio Hauraki last week during his morning media interviews today.

"I think it was an incredibly lighthearted interview," Bridges told RNZ today.

"I would encourage people who want to ... to go and listen to the interview in full and in context to understand what was going on there."

Advertisement

During last week's interview, Hosts Matt Heath and Jeremy Wells asked if Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's and Clarke Gayford's baby should be considered gender fluid in the current climate.

"She should be going to school like in boy's clothes right," Bridges responded.

Asked if baby Neve might ever vote National, Bridges said: "Just because there's pinko ideas in the parents it doesn't mean the baby's taking those on board."

Bridges today wished the family the best.

"I am a father of three young children myself. My youngest, a girl, is 6 months old. This is a really special time for this family and I hope they can enjoy it and have time out to bond with their little one."