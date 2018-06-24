Acting Prime Minister Winston Peters has been welcomed on to Turangawaewae Marae for the funeral of former Māori Affairs Minister Koro Wētere.

Peters and fellow MPs were welcomed on to the marae as a huge downpour fell at the beginning of the tangi for Wētere, who died in his daughter's arms at Te Kuiti Hospital on Saturday.

Shane Jones, Kelvin Davis, Nanaia Mahuta, and Louisa Wall are just a few of the many MPs to farewell Wētere in wet and cold conditions in Ngaruawahia.

The tangi is one of Peters' first official engagements after taking over the role after Jacinda Ardern gave birth to her baby girl, Neve, on Thursday afternoon.

Acting Prime Minister Winston Peters leads a Government delegation on to Turangawaiwai Marae on the first day of Koro Wetere's tangi. Photo / Michael Craig

Wētere was Minister of Māori Affairs from 1984 to 1990 in the Labour Government and played a key role in te reo Māori being recognised as an official language, and the resolution of the Māori fisheries settlement.

Mahuta told the Herald it was Wētere who got her into politics.

She said he was an encouraging and influential man who was passionate about politics and Māoridom.

Labour MP Louisa Wall said his work on developing Te Reo and passing the Māori Language Act was integral to Māori.

Chair of Te Arataura Rukumoana Schaafhausen said much had been mentioned about Koro's parliamentary career but he was also highly valued by the late Te Arikinui Dame Te Atairangikaahu for his sharp intellect and sage advice.

"He was a person who challenged the status quo whether in his parliamentary career or within the wider Tainui confederation of tribes," she said.

"He was the architect of a framework which allowed Māori to respond to the negative social statistics which formed the cornerstone of the devolution policy which he led in the late 80s.

"This thinking has influenced Te Arataura and the philosophical approach that it takes in building the collective capacity of Waikato-Tainui," Rukumoana said.

Mourners at the tangi for Koro Wetere at Turangawaiwai Marae. Photo / Michael Craig

Peters described Wētere as a "stand-out character" who had respect from right across parliament "and that's not easy to do".

"He was a committed political servant of his people. He never shied from that but he did it in a way which gave him and his people respect.

"He was never flamboyant, loud, rambunctious, so to speak, he was a person with a lot of character and a lot of dignity."

Koro Wetere. Photo / File

About 100 guests have gathered at Turangawaewae for the first day of Wētere's tangi. Because of wet conditions, the parties are sitting under cover of marquees.

Wētere will lie in state until Wednesday when he will be interred near the family farm south of Te Kuiti.