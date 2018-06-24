Wellington's first chance at an international ice hockey game was canned yesterday, on its third attempt.

The Team USA vs Team Canada game was initially scheduled for Saturday, but was first delayed, and then postponed until Sunday, after a pipe, containing freezing agent for the ice, burst.

Then on Sunday winds caused fencing on one side of the rink to fall down in Westpac Stadium.

Fans were disappointed as they left the stadium.

Some questioned why the venue was chosen in the first place.

Fans wondered why it wasn't in TSB Bank Arena and said it was what happened with an uncovered stadium.

One fan leaving the stadium on Sunday said they had come in for both the original and the delayed times on Saturday and again on Sunday, hoping to see the game.

She was disappointed she now wouldn't be able to relive her first experience of ice hockey from 18 years ago in Canada.

Westpac Stadium chief executive Shane Harmon told NewstalkZB's Mike Hosking it was "the weekend from hell".

He said two freak situations caused the problems.

"In 18 years of the stadium, and also the 18 years I've worked in the events industry, this is the first cancelled event so I'm pretty shattered," he said.

"We were expecting 10,000 on Saturday, my guess is we still had 7000 on Sunday. People wanted to see the event.

"So to have to then cancel and pull the pin on Sunday was bitterly disappointing."

Westpac Stadium apologised to ticket holders and said refunds would be available.

Harmon said the organisers were now out of pocket by several hundred thousand dollars.



"The upsetting thing is that this was originally a fundraiser, raising fund for research and education into concussion."