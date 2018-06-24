Several crashes and breakdowns on Auckland motorways this morning are creating headaches for commuters and those heading to the airport.

A breakdown about 6.30am on the Southwestern Motorway (State Highway 20) southbound towards the airport initially blocked the middle lane just after the Māngere bridge.

This was cleared about half an hour later, before a crash just after Queenstown Rd caused further delays just before 7am.

A police spokeswoman said four or five cars were involved.

There were no reported injuries, and tow trucks had to be called to move the vehicles.

The NZ Transport Agency said this crash had been cleared, but traffic was congested from Maioro St to Onehunga.

UPDATE 7:30AM

Meanwhile, a breakdown on the Northwestern Motorway (SH16) about 7.15am was blocking the right citybound lane just after the St Lukes Rd overbridge.

This had been cleared, but traffic was heavy between Royal Rd and Te Atatu Rd, and between the Causeway and Western Springs.