An 18-year-old has been charged following a vehicle crash on an Auckland beach which put several people in hospital.

The man has been charged with dangerous driving causing injury and police said more charges were likely.

Shortly after midnight on Sunday, a Toyota Hilux — with a number of people in the vehicle and on the tray — was reportedly doing doughnuts on Rothesay Bay Beach on the North Shore before it rolled.

The vehicle was righted and the driver fled the scene.

Advertisement

Police arrived to find seven people still on the beach – one youth seriously injured and six others with moderate to minor injuries.

The seriously injured youth was airlifted to Auckland City Hospital. The others were taken to North Shore Hospital.

The driver, aged 18, returned to the scene, with the vehicle located nearby, the police said.

The Waitematā East Area Commander, Inspector Sundip Patel, said alcohol was a factor.

"This group has made some bad decisions, which have been irresponsible and reckless, and as result seven people have been injured, one very seriously."

The man would appear in the North Shore District Court on Thursday, June 28.