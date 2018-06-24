Police are calling for sightings of an 8-year-old Hamilton boy who has been reported missing.

Aaron Whinn was last seen about 6pm this evening.

He was wearing an orange jumper with black tree patterns printed on it.

Waikato police say Aaron was last seen at Hockin Pl in Fairfield.

Advertisement

"Police and his family have serious concerns for his safety,'' a statement said.

Police officers are on the ground carrying out enquiries and searching the area.

The Waikato Police is also using social media to spread the word of Aaron's disapperance.

Aaron Whinn, 8, was last seen wearing this jumper. Photo / NZ Police

A Facebook post about the boy's disappearance has been shared almost 4000 times by members of the public in just under an hour.

"Hope he's found soon. Every parent's worst nightmare,'' one person wrote.

"Pray he is ok,'' another said.

Have you seen Aaron Whinn? The 8-year-old has been missing since around 6pm tonight from Hockin Place, Fairfield,... Posted by Waikato Police on Sunday, 24 June 2018

Anyone who has seen Aaron or thinks they may have seen a boy fitting his description is urged to call police immediately on 111.