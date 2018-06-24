The NZ Transport Agency is advising the Waioeka Gorge, 30 minutes south of Opotiki is closed due to a large slip.

The Gorge will remain closed overnight and there will be a full assessment made tomorrow morning.

It asks motorists to delay their journey or use an alternative route.

An update will be posted to our website and social media pages as soon as the road is opened.

Advertisement

The NZ Transport Agency wants to thank road users for their understanding and patience.

For updates on road closures go to www.nzta.govt.nz/traffic or call 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49).