A man out hunting in bush in the Bay of Plenty is recovering in hospital after falling 15m onto a rocky ledge.

The 52-year-old fell while out in the Tarawera Forest - about 15km from Kawerau - yesterday afternoon.

Emergency services, including the Whakatāne Land Search and Rescue crew, police and ambulance staff were called to the area about 4pm.

Police Constable John Fredericksen said efforts to rescue the hunter were hampered because of steep terrain.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The man was airlifted to Tauranga Hospital almost eight hours later, just before midnight, by the Whangārei Rescue Hospital.

Police said the victim was in a stable condition.

Related articles:

WORLD

Paw prints lead to missing toddler

24 Jun, 2018 8:21am
2 minutes to read
NEW ZEALAND

Hero firefighter who saved students in quake dies

22 Jun, 2018 8:20pm
2 minutes to read
NEW ZEALAND

Baby in car during police pursuit

22 Jun, 2018 11:23am
Quick Read