A man out hunting in bush in the Bay of Plenty is recovering in hospital after falling 15m onto a rocky ledge.

The 52-year-old fell while out in the Tarawera Forest - about 15km from Kawerau - yesterday afternoon.

Emergency services, including the Whakatāne Land Search and Rescue crew, police and ambulance staff were called to the area about 4pm.

Police Constable John Fredericksen said efforts to rescue the hunter were hampered because of steep terrain.

Advertisement

The man was airlifted to Tauranga Hospital almost eight hours later, just before midnight, by the Whangārei Rescue Hospital.

Police said the victim was in a stable condition.