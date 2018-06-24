A 21-year-old woman has been arrested and charged with the manslaughter of Rotorua man Neville Butler.

The woman, who had been wanted by Rotorua police for several weeks, was arrested on Friday in Te Awamutu.

She appeared in the Hamilton District Court on the same day on a warrant relating to Butler's manslaughter.

She was remanded in custody for a further appearance.

The Steeles Ln flat where Neville Butler died. Photo/file

Butler was found dead in a Steeles Lane flat in Rotorua on September 26 last year.

Carlos Uerata, 26, is also charged with Butler's manslaughter and is in custody to reappear in the High Court at Rotorua on August 3.