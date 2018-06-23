A person has critical injuries after a two-car crash on a major Auckland road late last night.

Police couldn't be contacted, but a St John Ambulance spokesman said one person was critically injured and two were moderately injured in the crash on Great South Rd in Greenlane.

A passing ambulance came across the crash, which is near the Momona Rd intersection, at 10.55pm, the spokesman said.

Two more ambulances were later sent to help.

The crash occurred on Great South Rd. Image / Google Maps

A man at the scene said one car had crashed into a Barfoot and Thompson office, but a photo taken after the crash showed there did not appear to be major damage to the building.

The man had also seen police cordons in the area, but was unsure exactly which roads were affected.