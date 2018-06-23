A pedestrian has been seriously injured in an incident involving two cars in the Auckland suburb of Point England tonight.

A police spokeswoman said emergency services were called to Point England Rd, between Riverside and Tamatea avenues, at 8.28pm.

One person with serious injuries had since been taken by ambulance to Auckland City Hospital.

The spokeswoman said the incident appeared to involve one moving car and one parked car.

Police were still at the scene as of 9.15pm, but the road wasn't blocked, she said.