One person has died in a two-vehicle crash this morning north of Karapiro.

A truck-and-trailer and a ute collided on State Highway 1 1.15am, just south of Hickey Road.

The driver of the ute died at the scene.

The truck driver is in Waikato Hospital with moderate injuries.

The road has been closed but has just reopened to traffic.

The Serious Crash Unit has attended the scene, and police continue to investigate the crash.

Police have advised there will be "significant" delays on SH1 south of Cambridge while the truck involved in the crash is towed.

Emergency services have finished at the scene, but the road is again blocked due to a crane being brought in to move the truck.

Delays are likely for the next few hours.