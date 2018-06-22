Hawkes Bay's residents have been left shaken after a strong 4.9 earthquake rolled through the province on Friday night.

Buildings were reportedly left shaking and lights swinging as the quake, centred southeast of Porangahau, shook the region.

Geonet described the quake as "strong", with NZME's Hawke's Bay Today team reporting a rolling motion through the Hastings newsroom.

House felt like it was rollling around for a bit there. #Napier #earthquake #EQNZ — Steph Gunther (@StephGunther) June 22, 2018

Residents shared where they felt the earthquake on Facebook. "Couch was wobbling in Taradale," Kris Blank said.

"Definitely felt it in Greenmeadows," Robert Nunziante said.

"Pretty big in Waipukurau," Susan Hart said.

Y’all ok after that wobble up there? #eqnz — Sal (@SimpleSall) June 22, 2018

People in Palmerston North have reported on social media feeling the quake.

Woah weird little shake in palmy just now #eqnz — Ness (@omfgwhateveretc) June 22, 2018

Raewyn Hastie said it felt like a "good jolt" in Waipukurau.

The earthquake was at a depth of 17km and located 15km southeast of Porangahau.

Another, smaller, earthquake, of magnitude 2.3, has occurred.

It struck at 6.20pm. It followed a moderate earthquake in the vicinity at 5.17pm and a light one at 6.19pm.

Porangahau is on the east coast of the North Island, east of Dannevirke.

More than 1000 people already have responded to Geonet stating what the earthquake felt like. Most said it felt weak. Seven considered it was strong, and three, extreme.

The earthquake was felt from Napier to Waipukurau.

More to come.