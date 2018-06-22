A 16-year-old boy has been charged following the attempted aggravated robbery of a Grey Lynn dairy on Tuesday evening, police say.

Detective Inspector Scott Beard, of Auckland, said the teen has been charged with assault with intent to rob and aggravated wounding. He's been remanded in Oranga Tamariki care until July 16.

A mother and her adult son are recovering from surgery after being stabbed at the Hylite Dairy on Great North Rd.

Police are also trying to find a male who they believe can help with their enquiries, Beard said, releasing a photo of the person they are seeking.

"If you know who he is or where we can find him please contact Auckland City Police immediately.

"We would also like to speak to any witnesses who may have seen what happened that evening."

Beard can be contacted on (09) 302 6557.

Alternatively, information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.