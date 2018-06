A Friday afternoon visit to McDonald's was not a happy meal for two Dunedin motorists.

A police spokeswoman said they were called at 2.20pm today after a nose-to-tail crash resulted in a verbal altercation at the drive-thru at North Dunedin McDonald's in Great King St.

The driver whose vehicle was rear-ended was not loving it and called police after the altercation began, the spokeswoman said.

Police were still on scene speaking to one of the drivers.