Air New Zealand flight NZ5018 has landed safely after circling Napier airport after flames were seen coming from the engine.

There were 71 people on board, Fire and Emergency said, and no injuries reported.

Stacey Smith was sitting right by the left engine when the plain started juttering and "spitting fireballs".

He said the plane had just gone up and after about 10 minutes the left engine stopped and they started coasting.

"I wasn't scared I was just having yarns with the people on board."

Karuna Chawla was sitting next to him. The trauma proved too much for the Aucklander who burst into tears as the situation unfolded.

Another passenger John Roberts said engineers had been consulted before take-off.

"About 3 minutes into the climb there was a loud bang, vibrating then flames and smoke- suffice to say as we were out over the sea there were some worried people albeit all stayed calm.

"The Air NZ staff were brilliant- calm and reassuring. We then circled over the sea for 20 minutes on one engine then came back into land at Napier- safely thank goodness."

An Air New Zealand spokeswoman described the situation as an engine surge shortly after take-off.

"This resulted in the fuel burning unevenly leading to the engine back firing, similar to what you might experience in a car.

"The engine was shut down and the aircraft landed without further incident."

The pilot of the ATR72-500 was trained for this scenario and the plan is designed to operate safely with one engine.

"Engineers have since checked the aircraft and confirmed there was no fire, and no visible damage to the engine."

More to come.