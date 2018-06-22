An unknown object zipping through the air on the webcam of Dunedin's Royal Albatross colony remains a mystery as staff at the centre are unable to identify it.

This morning a video was posted on social media showing clips from the webcam at Taiaroa Head.

A white object is seen speeding across the background of the camera image. It appears to leave a trail behind it.

An unknown object zipping through the air on the Dunedin's Royal Albatross Colony's webcam remains a mystery as staff at the centre are unable to identify it.
An unknown object zipping through the air on the Dunedin's Royal Albatross Colony's webcam remains a mystery as staff at the centre are unable to identify it.

Otago Peninsula Trust marketing manager Sophie Barker said "the UFO remains unidentified" after her team investigated the footage.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Theories included birds, waves, grass blowing and drones, although the latter was not allowed in the airspace, she said.

"And of course aliens trying to get a free look at the world's most famous royals."

The woman who posted the videos said she was "super curious" to see what others thought the object was.

A myriad of suggestions were offered by commenters, but no consensus was reached.

Related articles:

NEW ZEALAND

Strange object in sky causes stir in Hastings

22 May, 2018 10:03am
Quick Read
NEW ZEALAND

Washed up object: Mystery solved?

16 Dec, 2016 7:46pm
2 minutes to read
NEW ZEALAND

UFO? Mystery object hovers over Hawke's Bay

23 May, 2018 6:00am
2 minutes to read