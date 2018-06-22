Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford's baby girl has posed for her second ever public photo.

The Prime Minister posted a photo of her daughter on Instagram being held by a midwife from Auckland City Hospital.

"One of the many special people we have been so grateful for over these past few months, our wonderful midwife Libby," Ardern wrote.

Photo / Instagram
Photo / Instagram

"Not only is she incredible at what she does, this morning she made me macaroni and cheese because she heard me mention a wee craving yesterday.

"Thank you so much for everything Libby!"

