Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford's baby girl has posed for her second ever public photo.

The Prime Minister posted a photo of her daughter on Instagram being held by a midwife from Auckland City Hospital.

"One of the many special people we have been so grateful for over these past few months, our wonderful midwife Libby," Ardern wrote.

"Not only is she incredible at what she does, this morning she made me macaroni and cheese because she heard me mention a wee craving yesterday.

"Thank you so much for everything Libby!"