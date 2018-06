Police are investigating a robbery at the Thirsty Liquor bottle store in Tokoroa.

A person entered the Chambers St store about 8pm last night and took an amount of alcohol, police said.

At this stage there is no CCTV footage available.

Police want to to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have information that could help identify the person responsible.

If you can help, please call Tokoroa police on (07) 885 0100.