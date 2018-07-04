Three years ago and in a split second, life took a dramatic change for Rotorua's Alana Portsmouth.

On May 26, 2015, the then bubbly and extroverted nanny was on her way to see a mechanic about her car when she was rear-ended by a woman the family say was possibly suffering from "baby brain".

The pregnant woman gave false details to Alana and her dad Warren before leaving the scene.

Alana suffered a whiplash injury which, in the days following, resulted in dizziness, light-headedness and headaches at the back of the head.

As time went on, the symptoms worsened.

For two-and-a-half years, Alana visited specialists, including two neurologists and a neurosurgeon. She also saw physiotherapists, an osteopath, a chiropractor and had acupuncture – some things worked for a few days while others made her worse.

Late last year, a friend sent Alana a YouTube video about spinal fluid leaks and, according to Warren, the penny dropped instantly.

"We learned a Sydney neurosurgeon was our best way forward," he said. "Alana and I spent a little over 10 weeks in Sydney earlier this year where she had several invasive tests which culminated in surgery to repair the leak.

"This was great but after three years of her body making excess spinal fluid to compensate for the leak, it continues to do so which is putting pressure on her brain."

Alana returned to Sydney at the end of June for further tests and possibly a brain operation to fix the problem.

The family, including Alana, do have medical insurance that covers medical bills, but not flights or accommodation.

Alana said she was hoping and praying the Sydney neurosurgeon would be able to give her the life she had before May 2015.

"Work and Income have helped me start up a business, The Nanny Consultants, but even managing that is hard," she said.

"By 2pm, I'm pretty much done for the day. The injury impacts on absolutely everything I do."

She said things were a little better since the spinal leak was repaired.

"Prior to that I would go to bed after lunch and wouldn't be able to get back up until the following day.

"I think, deep down, I know I'll never enjoy the life I lived before the accident but I remain hopeful."

Donations can be made to help Alana at this Givealittle page.