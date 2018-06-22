Wanaka police are in the process of contacting the family of the 25-year-old woman who died in a car crash in the Matukituki Valley near Treble Cone yesterday.

Senior Sergeant Allan Grindell said this afternoon, the woman was an '"overseas national" living in Wanaka, and police were dealing with the consulate of the country she was from.

The car that left the Wanaka-Mount Aspiring road yesterday and landed upside down in a creek. One occupant died in the crash.

The crash occurred near a one-lane bridge on a gravel section of the Wanaka-Mount Aspiring road, about 8km from the access road to Treble Cone skifield, about 11.20am.

At the scene yesterday Grindell, of Wanaka, confirmed one person, believed to be the driver, died in the crash.

He said the passenger escaped serious injury and had only "scratches and bruises".

The car had been travelling towards Wanaka from Mt Aspiring when the crash occurred, Grindell said.

Emergency services work at the scene of a fatal crash near Wanaka yesterday. Photo / Sean Nugent, Otago Daily Times

The scene was attended by two fire appliances, a rescue helicopter and an ambulance, as well as police.

The serious crash unit was investigating and the death had been referred to the coroner.