Motorists face lengthy delays after an unexplained "incident" forced the closure of soutbound lanes of Auckland's Harbour Bridge.

Lane 1 and 2, of 4, southbound were closed for more than 15 minutes soon after 1pm. Motorists were advised to use the middle two lanes - and to expect delays, which remain an issue.

The lanes were reopened just before 1.20pm.

Police and emergency services at the scene asked motorists to avoid the area if possible.

FINAL UPDATE 1.15PM

All lanes are now OPEN on the Auckland Harbour Bridge, expect delays as congestion eases from this earlier incident. We appreciate your patience. ^MF https://t.co/Yw4Acuu8io — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) June 22, 2018

NZ Transport Agency said there are delays are back to Esmonde Rd due to the incident.