In Bamiyan, a typical greeting would be: "Salam dooet e man".

On Friday morning a group of Afghans who put themselves at risk to assist New Zealand soldiers received the equivalent greeting of "kia ora, mate".

The Afghan interpreters who provided support to the New Zealand Defence Force in Afghanistan during the 1990s and on became New Zealand citizens at a special ceremony in Hamilton.

More than 200 people, including friends, family, members of New Zealand's defence and police forces and Hamilton Mayor Andrew King and other city officials, were welcomed with a pōwhiri on to Kirikiriroa Marae for the special event.

The interpreters and their families were relocated to Hamilton and other New Zealand cities in 2013. Five years after their arrival, they became New Zealand citizens.

The interpreters assisted New Zealand's effort as a Provincial Reconstruction Team in the war-torn Afghan province of Bamiyan. New Zealand troops spent 10 years in Bamiyan, during which time they relied on local interpreters.

Up to 26 interpreters were considered for asylum after New Zealand withdrew from the region. The interpreters said their work over a long period made their identities known to insurgents, putting them at risk.

At the time, Labour leader David Shearer called for the interpreters to be allowed to resettle in New Zealand.

"We cannot abandon these people. They have risked their lives working with our soldiers on the ground. We have a duty to help them,'' he said.

Interpreters who helped British troops in Afghanistan were also allowed to move to the United Kingdom.

Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson ordered rules to be eased to allow up to 200 people into the UK.

"I cannot be clearer in expressing our nation's eternal appreciation to these brave individuals," he said.

"Inja khaneh shomast", make yourself at home.