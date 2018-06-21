A man has pleaded guilty to his part in the shooting of a Wellington taxi driver.

Dylan Nuku, 26, has pleaded guilty in the High Court at Wellington to one charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and possessing a firearm.

He shot taxi driver Alem Tessema in the shoulder in Miramar last November.

Tessema said Nuku made him drive in circles for a while before finally giving him an address to drop them at.

Nuku then came to the driver's side of the car and pointed a pistol at Tessema.

"He tell me, 'get off the car, get off the car', and then he shoot me in here. I just drive out because that's only option for me to survive. If I didn't do that I would be dying," Tessema said after the shooting.

"I'm very lucky I didn't get shot in my head."

Nuku's co-accused, Paris Te Aroha Ohuka, 17, is set to stand trial after pleading not guilty to charges of unlawfully having a firearm and wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Justice Francis Cooke also issued Nuku his first strike under the three strikes law.

Nuku has been remanded in custody until sentencing on August 10.