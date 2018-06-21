A disqualified driver who claimed a foreign government had authorised him to keep driving on New Zealand roads was yesterday sentenced to a jail term on his 11th conviction for disqualified driving.

Gregory Robin Heka's claim a licence from the House of Lords in England gave him the right to continue driving was "ludicrous", Judge Michael Turner said.

Heka, 56, a Ranfurly shearer, was appearing for sentencing in the Alexandra District Court for driving while disqualified on the Tarras-Cromwell Rd on April 23.

He was jailed for 15 months and disqualified from driving for a year and one day.

At an earlier hearing, Heka defended the charge but was found guilty. He was intoxicated when he appeared for sentencing on March 6 and was remanded in custody until yesterday.

The defendant had 48 convictions since 1976, including 10 for driving while disqualified, Judge Turner said.

One of the convictions was for careless driving causing death, so he had been disqualified for good reason - for issues relating to road safety, the judge said.

Heka's employer spoke positively about his work ethic but noted the defendant was a heavy drinker.

Disqualification was a major part of the court's armoury, Judge Turner said.

The defendant did not appear remorseful about the offending.