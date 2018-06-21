A Dunedin football coach who pushed for parity for his women's team has been told he will not keep his role next season.

Terry Parle, who piloted the Southern United women's first trip to the playoffs, says Football South "don't want to spend the money" on its women's team.

He has been backed up by players who say it is unfair men's teams get more support.

After last season, in which Parle took the side to its first national women's league playoff appearance, he provided a list of recommendations to Football South on how it could better support the team.

He said he was told they could not be carried out and he would not be considered for the coaching role this season.

He had hoped to get the women "some parity with what the men's team were getting".

That included supporting players from out of town with accommodation costs - particularly students who remained once the semester finished.

At that point those in halls had to find alternative arrangements and student loan payments stopped, making paying rent more difficult for those in flats.

Parle said it was the players rather than himself he was disappointed for.

"What I'm really disappointed in is the progression of our girls.

"I offered to work in the girls' space for [Football South] for the next few years, develop a programme for them, but they're not interested.

"My vision of how football should progress for the girls in the Football South region is not the vision of the federation, because literally they don't want to spend the money ... I'm just frustrated because I think we started something.

"For the first time ever the women's team in the Football South region are not the cellar dwellers.

"There's a buzz around the girls and now it's been killed."

Football South chief executive Chris Wright confirmed in a statement yesterday Parle had not been reappointed.

"While we are delighted with the team's performance in the previous campaign, the expectations between both parties, including the operational and financial realities, were not aligned and we were unable to reach an agreement.

"We have made this decision now to ensure we have enough time to recruit another coach, and ensure the team is prepared for the coming season.

"Whilst the outcome is a shame, the club are confident this is the right decision for the organisation and players," Wright said.

He added the federation was a long-time advocate of an extended national women's league and the club would be making improvements to better the player experience.

Southern United players were disappointed Parle was not coaching the team this year.

Dunedin-based midfielder Shontelle Smith agreed it was "a couple of steps behind the men" in terms of support.

She was not 100 per cent sure what Parle had requested, but little things could make the environment more professional.

Accommodation, in particular, was an issue, as if some players could not afford to stay in the South, they would not.

"We just feel it's a little bit unfair for the men to be getting a lot more support, especially considering the season we just had last year.

"It would be nice to see them backing women's football a bit more and giving us that support that we need to be able to excel and have another really good season."