A truck driver has been seriously injured after a vehicle rolled on State Highway 1 north of Taupō.

The truck rolled near Palmer Mill Rd in Wairakei about 5.40am, a police spokeswoman said.

Firefighters cut the trapped driver out of the cab.

The crash had closed SH1 in the Wairakei area and a detour was in place.

The road could be blocked for some time and motorists have been advised to avoid the area if possible.