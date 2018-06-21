Police have released photos of a person seen near the scene of a fire which destroyed a Greymouth restaurant.

A fire which destroyed Priya Indian restaurant in Tainui St on Sunday morning was being treated as suspicious.

Police this evening are appealing for help identifying a person seen in the area at the time.

Detective Sergeant Kirsten Norton said police would like to speak to the person seen in the photo in relation to the ongoing inquiry into the fire.

A grainy night time photo shows a person riding away from the camera on a bicycle.

The fire was discovered about 4am on Sunday.

Norton asked anyone who recognised this person to contact Greymouth Police on (03) 768 1600 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

