A 4.8 magnitude quake in central North Island has caused light shaking felt by more than a thousand people.

It is the third quake reaching a magnitude of 4 in the past three days.

The quake was recorded by Geonet 15km east of Turangi at 4.59pm, with a depth of 95km, and was felt by more than 1500 people.

M4.4 quake causing light shaking near Turangi https://t.co/RdJL1YQ4Fo — GeoNet M4+ quakes (@geonet_above4) June 21, 2018

Last night, a strong earthquake measuring a magnitude of 4.8 hit Te Kaha in the Bay of Plenty about 200km northeast of Rotorua.

Advertisement

The quake, which was within 5km of Te Kaha and was 4km deep, hit at 10.23pm, GeoNet reported.

The quake-recording website said 600 people had reported they had felt the shake.

On June 19, a 4.4 quake caused light shaking near Opunake and was felt by more than 600 people.