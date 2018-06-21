After a battering, the rain in Northland which caused flooding and road closures is now easing.

MetService meteorologist Brian Mercer said rain had been gradually easing in Northland.

Kerikeri had 21mm since 9am, Whangarei had 29mm in the same time frame.

"There are still some bits around and that is easing, it has cleared Auckland. There will be some rain hanging around the northeast.

"Possibility for evening frosts which is unusual. A lot of moisture could spell ice on the roads."

MetService said areas around Northland received three times the normal hourly rain from early yesterday as an area of low pressure with cloud wrapped around it moved from the subtropics.

Flooding and road closures have also led to the closure of Kaeo Creative Minds ECE and Hukerenui Playcentre, as are Kokopu School, Otaika Valley School, Whananaki School, Hukerenui School and Whangaruru School.

Northland Police have closed State Highway 1 at Puhipuhi Rd, where about half a metre of water is across the road.

Diversions are in place along Jordan Valley Rd and Hukerenui Rd and police advise drivers to avoid the area.

Senior Sergeant Darren Sullivan said the Ruakaka River had burst its banks at McCathie Rd at 10am and water was going across the road.

Whangārei District Council has received reports of flooding and damage from across the district after strong winds and heavy rain continued overnight.

Council infrastructure customer service co-ordinator Chris Smith said the council was monitoring rainfall and water levels as high tide approached around 2pm.

He said the council had been advised the banks of the Hikurangi Swamp had breached.

Despite a cold start expected on Friday morning sunshine was on the cards for the weekend.

A ridge of high pressure will deliver sunshine for most places as we head into the weekend.

Auckland and Northland should also see sunshine on Friday after heavy rain drenched parts of these regions on Wednesday and Thursday, MetService meteorologist Stephen Glassey said.

However, the clearing skies will also cause the overnight temperatures to plummet with morning frosts possible.

"Although frosts are a possibility for Auckland and Northland, they are almost a certainty for most other parts of New Zealand," Glassey said.

Rainbow Falls at Kerikeri in Northland after heavy rains turned rivers into flood. Photo / David Fisher

But fine weather would not last for everyone, as a front pushes on to the country by the end of the weekend.

On Sunday a front moves on to New Zealand from the Tasman Sea, followed by an unsettled west-to-southwest flow which continues into the first half of next week.

Western and southern parts of the country will be affected by periods of rain or showers, while eastern areas are likely to be drier.

Snow may also affect some higher roads in the lower South Island on Monday and Tuesday.