The family of a Cambridge man are worried for his welfare after not seeing him since Monday.

Cambridge Police are looking for 31-year-old Warren Quaife who has been missing since the evening of Monday June 18, 2018.

Quaife, also known as Wazza, could be travelling in his 1997 Blue Honda Accord, with the registration EKL361, police said.

Police have received information which indicates Quaife was at Okoroire Hot Springs near Tirau yesterday around 4:20pm.

Police said he may now be in the Raglan, Hamilton or Tauranga areas.

Quaife's family are very worried about him and have concerns for his welfare.

Anyone with information on Warren's whereabouts is asked to call 111 immediately.