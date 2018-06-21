An Auckland woman who tried to stop an intruder stealing her car was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Just before midnight on June 19, a woman entered a house on Royal Rd, Massey and took the keys for the homeowner's car, which was parked in the driveway.

The 58-year-old homeowner woke to hear her car starting and the offender trying to manoeuvre the car down the driveway.

She tried to stop the offender by getting into the front passenger seat of her car but was run over by her own car and seriously injured.

The offender ran away down Royal Rd. The victim was taken to hospital.

Detective Senior Sergeant Callum McNeill said police now believed the female offender had been breaking into other cars in the area.

He asked members of the public to come forward with any information which may lead to the arrest of this person.

The offender was a young Māori or Polynesian female of slim build with long brown hair parted in the middle.

"We'd like to reassure the community we are doing everything we can to apprehend this offender," McNeill said.

Call the Waitemata Crime Squad on (09) 839 0697 or anonymously phone Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if you have any information.