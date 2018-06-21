Two private Auckland schools are set to merge in a newly-renovated campus at the start of next year.

ACG Education has five schools around New Zealand and two in Southeast Asia, and plans to merge two of its senior campuses into one in January 2019.

ACG Parnell College and ACG Senior College, which is based in central Auckland, will come together after the Parnell school undergoes major expansion.

Chief executive of Schools & Early Learning, Clarence van der Wel, said the catalyst for change was the growing demand for the personalised learning and academic excellence ACG Schools offers, and a lack of capacity to cater for this.

"We are confident the two respected colleges will be stronger together, continuing their focus on academic excellence. Drawing on their historical strengths, they will offer a wider combined range of opportunities and extra-curricular activities to students and staff," he said.

The Senior College currently has a roll of about 230 students, all of whom are set to move to ACG Parnell College next year.

"Parents and students were informed of the integration of ACG Senior College into ACG Parnell College on May 1," van der Wel said.

"By combining the two schools we can offer a broader offering for pre-university students, including two international qualification pathways - International Baccalaureate [IB] Diploma and Cambridge International Examinations [CIE] AS and A levels. No other school in New Zealand offers both international qualification pathways.

Clarence van der Wel said the catalyst for change was the growing demand for the personalised learning and academic excellence. PHOTO / PETER MEECHAM

"It also means an expanded range of subject options for students of both schools.

"This includes offering a dual curriculum within a high-quality space, purpose-built for the needs of pre-university students."

Van der Wel said ACG is continuing to take enrolments for senior students, but is encouraging them to enrol at the Parnell College.

"Our hope is that all ACG Senior College students will join us to form the foundation class of ACG Parnell College Senior Campus, however students can, of course, transfer to their school of choice.

"We hope to make the transition to ACG Parnell College Senior Campus as seamless as possible for all students who choose to join us and will offer families every assistance with this process."

The Senior Campus, which will be located in the former Maori TV building in Newmarket, will be completed by January 2019.

The new facility will include the renovation of the existing Maori TV studio into a theatre, providing students a unique facility dedicated to drama and theatrical arts, as well as music.

ACG Parnell College will then comprise of three campuses: the Primary Campus on George St, the Titoki Campus for Middle School Years 7-11, and the new Senior Campus for Year 12 and 13.