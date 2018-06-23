It was the biggest photo shoot in the country and every Aucklander was a photographer.

Keen snappers were tasked with capturing the city for the Nikon Auckland Photo Day from midnight to midnight on June 9.

Part of the Auckland Festival of Photography, entries showcased Auckland beaches, property and infrastructure.

SECOND: Cuppatea in thesun. Photo / Gail Orgais

The judges sifted through 1000 entries and this week named 30 finalists and three place winners. The winner was a striking shot of an Auckland Boxing Association event in Grey Lynn.

Nick Depree, a university lecturer and researcher, was out with friends avoiding the All Blacks vs France match when he took the shot.

"I was the only one shooting it," Depree said.

THIRD:Early birds. Photo / Susan Park

"I don't usually shoot sport at all but I enjoy getting up close and used a wide-angle lens."

The judges said: "This year's winning photograph is simply a knock-out. A strong black and white image placing the viewer in the ring close to the action."

Second prize was taken by Gail Orgais of an elderly man drinking a cup of tea outside his home in central Auckland.

"I just took one image that day, in Westmere. I don't know the gentleman personally but he was happy to have his photograph taken," Orgais said.

"It was just such a typical scene. I like street photography and generally walk around with a camera as much as I can, usually in the city. It just so happened that day were heading out that way."

Late for work. Photo / Jeff Hweson

The judges said the image depicted iconic New Zealand.

And in third place was an image by Susan Park in Cockle Bay on the beach.

"The photograph was taken early in the morning. I and my husband Hender are retired and enjoy taking photographs every day in different parts of Auckland.

Early bird walking on beach. Photo / Gao Tao

"My husband also put three images into the competition but my photograph won."

The judges said they liked the symmetry and the colours against the horizon.

Festival judge Julia Durkin, AFP public participation director, was heartened by the community support.

"The event provides a unique time capsule of Auckland's visual diversity.

Bubble maker. Photo / Arun Sarasakshan

"These images are now part of the largest cultural archive of democratic participation of any festival in the city's history."

Fellow judge Blair Quax, professional support manager at Nikon New Zealand, said: "Inspired by the people and places that make Auckland so unique, we have once again been on a journey through the singular vision of the photographer."

Online voting for the People's Choice category of the photo day is now open. photographyfestival.org.nz/photo-day/peoples-choice

Girl on a swing. Photo / Bernadette Fastnedge

Friendship. Photo / Jennifer Carol

Sky scooter. Photo / Wesley Douglas Lapointe