One person has died after a crash near the Treble Cone Ski area.

Police were called to the Wanaka-Mt Aspiring Rd, about 8km from the access road to the Treble Cone Ski area, where a vehicle had left the road about 11.30am.

Senior Sergeant Allan Grindell said one person, believed to be the driver, died.

The car was heading towards Wanaka when it left the road near a bridge and ended up in the creek.

The dead person was trapped in the car, but the passenger escaped unharmed apart from a few scratches and bruises.

The Serious Crash Unit was investigating and the death had been referred to the coroner.