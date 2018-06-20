The body of a 35-year-old Auckland man who had been missing for a month has been found by police.

Conroy Shum went missing on May 24 and the last known sighting of him was in Swanson on May 30.

His car, a silver Skoda Octavia sedan, was located on June 4 at a rest area on State Highway 4 at Horopito, approximately 3.6km north of the intersection with Matapuna Rd.

A Police spokeswoman confirmed today that Shum's body had been found.

Shum's family has been advised and there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death, which will be referred to the coroner.