Auckland Mayor Phil Goff has announced an ambitious plan to count every homeless person in the Auckland region.

The head count of rough sleepers will take place on September 17, and will be funded by the Auckland Council and Housing First Auckland.

Previous head counts of the homeless have mostly focused on the CBD and have been led by non-government groups.

But the council-led exercise would cover from Wellsford in the north to Waiuku in the south, and from Piha in the west to Hunua Ranges in the east.

Goff said it was the first time a count of this scale had taken place in New Zealand.

Little data was available on the size and nature of chronic homelessness in Auckland, he said.

"Our goal is to end homelessness, not just manage it. To do that we need robust data.

"This count will significantly improve our understanding of the shape and scale of homelessness in Auckland, and I'm proud that council can support the Housing First collective and the wider sector in its delivery."

Housing First Auckland project manager Fiona Hamilton said the survey would use the "point in time" approach, which provides a snapshot of people living without shelter at a given time on a given night.

"Point in Time counts are a well established approach internationally for understanding unsheltered homelessness and an important step to ending unsheltered homelessness in a community."



The council estimates it will need 750 people for the survey, and is asking for volunteers. The volunteers will work in groups of three, and one will have a background in the social services or NGO sector.

NGOs have previously led an annual head count that focused on rough sleepers within a 3km radius of the Sky Tower.

The most recent count, in 2016, found 177 people living on the street and another 51 in temporary accommodation or in hospitals in the area.

A University of Otago study in 2015 estimated there were around 4200 rough sleepers across the country.