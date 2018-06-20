Six new red light safety cameras will begin operating in Auckland today.

The cameras are at the intersections of Lincoln Rd and Swanson Rd; Lincoln Rd and Te Pai Pl; Albany Highway and Oteha Valley Rd; Great North Rd and Karangahape Rd; Blockhouse Bay Rd and New North Rd; and Esmonde Rd and Fred Thomas Drive.

Mayor Phil Goff said the cameras are only the start, and 42 more will be added over the next 10 years to help bring down Auckland's road toll, which has increased by more than 70 per cent in the past three years.

"As a motorcyclist I know well the risk posed by vehicles running red lights and have lost family members and friends in road fatalities," Goff said.

Advertisement

"Red light cameras are proven technology that saves lives and having the cameras operating in hot spots around Auckland will help reduce red light running and make our roads safer."

Goff said Auckland Council is working closely with Government to prioritise road safety initiatives.

"We will be investing heavily in road safety measures with the regional fuel tax over the next 10 years, directly and indirectly contributing over half a billion dollars more into keeping people safe on our roads."

Auckland Transport chief Shane Ellison said enforcement through the use of red light cameras is a key measure in achieving this.

"Auckland Transport is committed to making our roads safer for our communities, and we are working with NZ Police to do this," he said.

National road policing manager Superintendent Steve Greally said running red lights is dangerous and "not worth it".

"Police work hard every day trying to stop risky driver behaviour, this includes people running red lights.

"Drivers need to remember that decisions they make impact not only them and their passengers, but everyone else on the road."

Injury crashes at intersections with traffic lights have been rising since 2012.

Between 2012 and 2017, there were 92 fatal and serious injury crashes because of red light running in Auckland.