Heavy rain has caused flooding, slips and trees to come down across Whangārei.

Two early learning services and five schools across Northland have closed due to flooding and road closures.

Kaeo Creative Minds ECE and Hukerenui Playcentre are the two early childhood centres, while Kokopu School, Otaika Valley School, Whananaki School, Hukerenui School and Whangaruru School are the schools which have closed their doors.

A tree was brought down by bad weather and is blocking half the lane at McLeod Bay. Photo/Tania Whyte

The Ministry of Education said parents or whanau should check their school's or early childhood service's website or Facebook page or contact them directly if they are concerned. The best information will come from the schools or ECEs themselves.

The decision to close remains that of the Board of Trustees for schools and the centre managers or owners for early learning services. Ministry of Education support will be available if required.

In the Far North, power is out to 67 customers after a tree brought down power lines north of Te Ngaere Bay. Roads affected include: Mahinepua Road, Tauranga Bay Road, Thompson Road, Thompsons Access Road and Wainui Road.

A MetService rain radar captured at 11am on Thursday. Image / MetService

A Top Energy spokesperson said crews were on the way to the site but power was expected to take a few hours to restore due to poor weather conditions and difficulty accessing the site.

Northland Police have closed State Highway One at Puhipuhi Rd, as there is about a foot and half of water and rising coming across the road at the moment.

Police were concerned vehicles may end up in the large drains on the side of the road if drivers don't pick the right path. Details of a detour would be released shortly.

Whangārei District Council has received reports of flooding and damage from across the district after strong winds and heavy rain continued overnight.

The worst known area is Russell Rd, where there is flooding and small slips. The road is not passable from State Highway One to Pigs Head Rd.

Whareora Rd has surface flooding but is still deemed passable at this stage.

A Northpower spokesman said the company has 63 customers without power around Mt Tiger due to a tree taking out three 11kV powerlines at 5.40am.

Areas currently impacted are Mt Tiger Rd, Ngapuke Rd and Owhiwa Rd.

''We have arborists in the area clearing trees with potential to take out lines again, while our lines crews are currently repairing the downed lines. We hope to have the power back on by midday,'' the spokesman said.

''Meantime, we thank people for their patience and ask that if you see any downed powerlines that you stay well clear and let us know on 0800-10-40-40.''

A Whangārei District Council spokeswoman said the weather had caused bad potholes on Riverside Drive.

Whangārei Heads Rd has a small amount of flooding and a tree is blocking half the lane at McLeod Bay.

There have been reports of flooding on both Kokopu and Pipiwai Roads.

A tree is down and blocking the northbound lane on Worsp Rd.

A tree is also down on Ngunguru Rd at Glenbervie. The road is open but the tree still needs to be cleared. Contractors are working to clear it.

Meanwhile in south of the district, five kilometres down Tangihua Rd there is a tree across the road and the road is not passable.

More issues are being reported as it becomes light. The council is asking residents to drive with care and report any issues to the contact centre on 09 430 4200.