A Hamilton family are shocked and scared after their beloved pet was beaten and left for dead in a bathroom of their home.

Candice Ferguson says her mother, Antoinette, can't sleep at the thought of her 9-year-old yorkshire terrier, Diezel, suffering such a cruel way.

A vet who examined the dead dog believed he was killed by either being stomped or hit with something hard to the head area.

Ferguson told the Herald her mother and Diezel had a strong bond.

Every day when she arrived home, she would sit in her car and open the garage door.

Diezel would run out, jump into the car and she would drive inside and park, then walk to the letterbox and check the mail.

But on Tuesday evening, Diezel did not run out to meet her.

"She got out of the car, had a look around, couldn't see him, walked down the side of the house and that's where she saw some blood and two of his teeth and she thought 'oh gosh, what's happened here?'."

She walked through the house and nothing was out of place - until she walked into her ensuite bathroom.

Diezel, right, and his sister, Honey, sit at their favourite spot waiting for their owner, Antoinette Ferguson, to come home. Photo/Candice Ferguson.

"That's where she saw him. She only needed to take a tiny look at him because she knew he was dead."

Ferguson said she looked in the bathroom to see blood all up the walls and on the floor.

"I had a look in the bathroom and there was blood up the walls, that little pool of brain matter where his head had laid after he'd been hit, droplets of blood everywhere and smeared up the wall. Like someone had rubbed it up there.

"He was saturated in blood, his jaw his off his face and his eye was out and his head was all mangled, smashed."

Ferguson said she and her brother went and talked to a few neighbours who didn't recall seeing much, although one woman said she a "really weird couple carrying a rope and calling out for something" about 2pm.

The family assumed another dog had somehow got in the house and killed their family pooch, but the lack of blood anywhere else in the house, combined with the vet's findings, sent a chill up their spine.

Diezel, left, and his cousin, Chilli, going for a ride. Photo/Candice Ferguson.

She said her mother was devastated.

"It's just horrible and really scary to know that someone has done that. Mum is so heartbroken, she loves him so much. He is so precious to her and for her to think about how he died is just horrible.

"She's distraught. She didn't go to work yesterday but she has to go back today. She hasn't been able to sleep and has been taking sleeping pills.

"But she's scared now and she won't open the curtains or anything."

Waikato police Senior Sergeant Jason McKay confirmed they'd received a complaint yesterday and were investigating.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Hamilton police on 07 858 6200.