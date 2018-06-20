If Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford's baby is born today it will share a birthday with royals, philosophers, human rights activists and musicians.
Ardern, 37, has gone into labour this morning with her soon-to-be first child.
The Prime Minister's Office has confirmed Ardern arrived at Auckland City Hospital at 5.50am, with her partner Gayford, 40, to have her baby.
On this day, 36 years ago, Diana, Princess of Wales, gave birth to her first child, Prince William, at St Mary's Hospital in London.
A year later, in 1983, United States National Security Agency whistleblower Edward Snowden was born.
Also sharing the date of June 21 are Indonesian President Joko Widodo, United States musician Lana Del Rey, French philosopher Jean-Paul Sartre and former Pakistan prime minister Benazir Bhutto, who was the first head of government to give birth while in office.
The news of Ardern going into labour this morning has sparked news coverage around the world.
The New York Times is leading the international coverage, posting a story under the headline "Jacinda Ardern, New Zealand's Prime Minister, is expected to have her baby soon".
Kiwis are also reacting across social media this morning at the news.
Famous people born on June 21
Prince William, 1982
Joko Widodo, Indonesia president, 1961
Lana Del Rey, musician - June 21, 1985
Edward Snowden, NSA whistleblower, 1983
Jean-Paul Sartre, French philosopher, 1905
Benazir Bhutto, former Pakistan prime minister and first female leader of a Muslim nation (also the first head of government to give birth while in office), 1953
Shirin Ebadi, Iranian lawyer and human rights activist and first Muslim woman to receive the Nobel Peace Prize (2003), 1947