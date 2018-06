A 33-year-old Hastings man appeared in Hastings District Court on Tuesday on two charges of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He was remanded in custody to appear again at the end of the month.

The two alleged victims, one with an axe wound to his chest, have been discharged from hospital but face slow recoveries from their injuries.

Police are continuing to make inquiries in relation to the incident and are seeking a second person of interest.