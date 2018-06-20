Nurses have decided to walk off the job next month.

Nurses, midwives and healthcare assistants covered by the Nursing Organisation's collective agreement have issued a strike notice for 24 hours starting 7am, on July 5th.

Notice for a second, 24 hour strike from 7am on July 12th is expected next week.

DHB spokesperson Helen Mason says DHBs will do everything they can to settle the agreement and avoid the strikes.

She says they'll be in mediation with the Nurses Organisation on Friday - in the mean time DHBs will start working on contingency plans.

