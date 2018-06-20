A young driver was just seconds from death when he crashed and stalled his car on train lines, then jumped from the car moments before it was pulverised by a freight unit.

Dramatic images of the wreck lying upside down and mangled next to the train were captured tonight following the incident on Awatoto Road in Hawke's Bay.

A police spokesperson said the car collided with the barrier, flipped and landed on the tracks about 7.30pm.

Senior Constable Brian Farquharson attended the accident and said the young driver "had a lucky escape".

"He's come through Clive and then wanted to turn left and the first crossing on Awatoto Rd to turn into Waitangi Rd. In the dark and rainy conditions said he was very much concentrating on driving.

"He's pulled left into Waitangi Road to go across it and crashed into the barrier arm, he didn't see the red lights flashing," he said.

"He stalled the car; looked to the right and didn't see anything coming, then looked to the left, then sees this big light approaching rather rapidly.

"He managed to exit the car and got out just before it got hit by the train. The train just smashed it, right into a mangled heap, probably about 30 metres from where he stalled.

"It was a very lucky escape for a rather startled young man, he didn't receive any injuries, just a bit perturbed about his cell phone getting damaged."

Farquharson reminded drivers to pay attention and drive carefully through wet and rainy conditions, and definitely keep an eye out for flashing lights, especially around train tracks.

"The occupant of the vehicle reportedly got out before it was struck by the train, one person sustained moderate injuries," a police spokesperson said.

At the opposite end of the day another crash caused havoc.

This morning, a car crashed into a power pole causing a major power outage in Taradale, before a train struck a car on Awatoto Road in the evening.

More than 200 customers in Taradale, including EIT and Pettigrew-Green Arena, were without electricity.

Emergency services were called to Gloucester St about 10.30am, arriving to the sight of a power pole wrapped around a car.

A police spokeswoman said the driver of the car had not been trapped but was taken to Hawke's Bay Hospital with moderate injuries.

"The power pole has been pretty badly damaged. Traffic control [was] put in place until the power company arrived."

Unison relationships manager Danny Gough said due to the repairs required, and for safety reasons, the power was disconnected.

"We realise it is an inconvenience but unfortunately with an accident like that there's not much more we can do," he said.

At 1pm to 1.30pm, Unison advised customers of a planned outage and power was restored about 3.50pm.

EIT marketing executive director Brenda Chapman said the institute had to close the campus as a direct result.

"There were exams on, so the afternoon exams have had to be deferred."

She said the students would have to re-sit the exams

"I've been at EIT since 2000 and it has never happened before."

Chapman said the EIT would re-open at 8am tomorrow.