Police have concerns for a 35-year-old man Conroy Shum, who has been missing from Auckland for a month.

Shum went missing on May 24 and the last known sighting of him was in Swanson on May 30, police said today.

His car, a silver Skoda Octavia sedan, registration number BEF684, was located on June 4 at a rest area on SH4 at Horopito, approximately 3.6km north of the intersection with Matapuna Rd.

Police ask for anyone with information regarding Conroy to contact their local police station.

Police were not able to say if there were any suspicious or personal circumstances around Shum's disappearance.