An Australian tourist was taken to hospital after his head was slammed into a concrete bin during a serious assault in Queenstown's Shotover St this morning.

Queenstown Sergeant Kate Pirovano said the 22-year-old man and a friend were outside Fergburger about 4am when he was attacked, "totally unprovoked'', by an unidentified man.

The offender "turned up wanting to fight'', and after causing another scuffle nearby, attacked the victim, Pirovano said.

The victim was headbutted and then punched several times in the face. When he tried to run away, the offender chased him and "slammed his head into a concrete bin''.

Advertisement

The victim was taken to Lakes District Hospital with a suspected broken nose and suspected concussion.

Police have released photos of two men wanted in relation to the attack.

The first man is described as having a solid build, wearing light-coloured pants, a light-coloured cap, a black and orange hooded sweatshirt and black shoes.

One of the men wanted by police. Photo / Supplied

One picture shows him wearing the black and orange sweatshirt. A second image shows him carrying the sweatshirt, revealing a distinctive sleeve tattoo on his left arm.



The second man is described as having a medium build, wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, green pants, a green/grey beanie, and black Nike skate shoes.