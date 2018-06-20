A man has required medical treatment for facial injuries following an unprovoked early morning assault in Queenstown.

Police said the victims were sitting outside Fergburger on Shotover Street at 3.50am today.

Investigators believe the assault was unprovoked.

One of the men appears to have a distinctive sleeve tattoo. Photo / Supplied

Police are looking for two men in relation to the assault, and have released security camera pictures of the pair.

The first man is described as having solid build, and was wearing light-coloured pants, a light-coloured cap, and a black-and-orange hooded sweatshirt.

In one CCTV picture he seems to be carrying the sweatshirt, revealing a distinctive sleeve tattoo on his left arm.

Police would like to hear from anyone who recognises this man. Photo / Supplied

The second man is described as having a medium build, and was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, green pants, a green or grey beanie, and black Nike skate shoes.

Anyone with information isasked to call Queenstown Police on 03 441 1600.