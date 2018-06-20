A Christchurch police dog that nearly died after being stabbed in the throat is now back on the beat fighting crime.

Kosmo was stabbed while responding to a family harm callout in Kaiapoi last month.

The 4-year-old suffered a 4cm cut to the throat, narrowly missing his carotid artery. He was flown to Christchurch by helicopter where had a blood transfusion to save his life.

After a month of recovery, Kosmo is now back on duty.

Previously speaking to the Herald, Constable Regan Turner said he thought his companion was going to die.

Canterbury Police dog Kosmo is back at work after being stabbed while responding to a family harm incident. Photo / Matt Simons

"I just jumped down on the ground beside him, pretty much lay down beside him, and jammed my thumb in the hole in his throat and tried to stem a bit of bleeding," Turner told reporters today.

"There was a big pool [of blood] around him so he lost a hell of lot before I got to him. I definitely thought he was going to die."

"He was just panting and, despite me calling his name and trying to hear him and get him back to me, he just didn't even have enough energy to move," Turner said.

Police dog handler Constable Regan Turner with his partner Kosmo as he recovered at a vet clinic after being stabbed. Photo / Twitter

"He just laid down pretty much, and luckily we found him when we did. They tell me if we'd been a little bit longer it probably wouldn't have been the same outcome.

"That was my worst fear, really. It's not a feeling I want to experience again."

Joshua Luke Cooper, 29, has been charged with stabbing Kosmo. He pleaded not guilty in the Christchurch District Court on Monday.

Canterbury Police dog Kosmo and his handler Constable Regan Turner feature in the current season of Dog Squad. Photo / Supplied

The Hornby man now also faces a charge of possessing a knife on the same date as the dog was stabbed.

Cooper pleaded guilty to stealing petrol but denied injuring Kosmo.

He entered no pleas to the offensive weapon charge and older charges, including being in an enclosed yard, possession of a psychoactive substance, breaching the Medicines Act and unlawfully getting into a vehicle.

He has been remanded in custody and will be considered for bail next Monday.